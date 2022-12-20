Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $608,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.87. 6,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

