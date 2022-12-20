Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 1837795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Parsley Box Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.06.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.