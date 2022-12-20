PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

