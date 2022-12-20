Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.16 EPS.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,662. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Compass Point decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

