Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.61-$1.64 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 1,306,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

