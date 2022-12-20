Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years.

PBT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 176,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,074. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,528.51% and a net margin of 97.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

