PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,200 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $15,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,513,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,154,160.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,499. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

