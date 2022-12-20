Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

