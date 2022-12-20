Peterson Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.