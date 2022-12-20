Peterson Wealth Management Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after acquiring an additional 778,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 395,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

