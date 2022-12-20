PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29.

