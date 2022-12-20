PFG Advisors Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.87.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

