Piper Sandler Downgrades Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) to Neutral

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 383,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.