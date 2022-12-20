PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $87.92 million and $11.86 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

