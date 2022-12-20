Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.93 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $6.93 billion and approximately $283.34 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.