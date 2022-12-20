Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $151.23 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $151.23 million and $1.15 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00388878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017748 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

