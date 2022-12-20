ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.89

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
