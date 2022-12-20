Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

