Pure Technologies (TSE:PUR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Pure Technologies Ltd. (TSE:PUR – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. 60,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 358,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

Pure Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.00.

Pure Technologies Company Profile

Pure Technologies Ltd. (Pure) is engaged in the development and application of technologies for inspection, monitoring and management of physical infrastructure, including water and hydrocarbon pipelines, buildings and bridges. The Company’s segments include Americas, International and PureHM. Its technologies include SoundPrint acoustic monitoring technology, which is used to provide continuous remote health monitoring of water and wastewater pipelines, bridges, buildings, parking structures and other infrastructure components; SoundPrint Acoustic Fibre-Optic (AFO) technology, which is a fiber-optic monitoring system used for structural monitoring of prestressed concrete water and wastewater pipelines, and Armadillo Tracks Remote Tracking Units, which is a PureHM technology and an Internet based pig tracking and pipeline monitoring system that integrates acoustic geophones, magnetic sensors and other technologies to monitor pipelines for pig passages and environmental changes.

