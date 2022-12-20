QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.78 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00010707 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $3,800.84 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.67 or 0.05035013 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00495319 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.36 or 0.29347916 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.81597678 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,501.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.