QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

