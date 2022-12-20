Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,022.25 and approximately $181,259.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020004 USD and is up 100.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,832.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.