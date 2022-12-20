QUASA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,131.20 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $92.36 million and $131,131.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00122947 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $133,506.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

