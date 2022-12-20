ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,452.01 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $4,452.01 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00386972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000959 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

