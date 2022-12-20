Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

