Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Linde stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,038. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.