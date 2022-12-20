Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 189 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.54. 125,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,927,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

