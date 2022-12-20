Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 2,950

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,020 ($36.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.07) to GBX 2,828 ($34.35) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.16) to GBX 2,770 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.19) to GBX 2,785 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Relx Stock Down 0.8 %
RELX stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.