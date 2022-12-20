Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 2,950

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,020 ($36.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.07) to GBX 2,828 ($34.35) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.16) to GBX 2,770 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.19) to GBX 2,785 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

RELX stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

