Render Token Market Cap Hits $108.67 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Render Token has a market cap of $108.67 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.