Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $87.26 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.26 million and $1.75 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041239 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00226401 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08621298 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,538,708.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

