Reviewing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 3.83 $527.32 million $7.13 10.02 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Shore Community Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Shore Community Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 1 2 4 0 2.43 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $85.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.42% 10.92% 1.40% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Shore Community Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

