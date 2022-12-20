Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.12. 15,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,400,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 974,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

