RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.60. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $556.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $49,224,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $49,224,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,442 shares of company stock valued at $115,274,393. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

