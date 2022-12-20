Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $6,072.40 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00191895 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $13,049.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

