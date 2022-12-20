Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,312.96 or 0.07765789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $216.58 million and $5.74 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,954 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,295.31280124 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,041,608.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

