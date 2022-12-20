Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. 35,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.66. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.