Round Dollar (RD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $72,975.84 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $14.10 or 0.00083406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

