Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0011

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Saitama token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $50.00 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00108762 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,740,192.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

