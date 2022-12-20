Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1605965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $508.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 553,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 169,334 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 154,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

