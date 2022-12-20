Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from €120.00 ($127.66) to €89.00 ($94.68) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.
Sanofi Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.
Institutional Trading of Sanofi
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
