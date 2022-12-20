Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.11. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 97,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Scholastic by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 94,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 94,171 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scholastic by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

