Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

