Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 7.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 186,303 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

