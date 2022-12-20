Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Decreases By 10.4%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digi International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.