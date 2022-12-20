SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $17.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,309. The stock has a market cap of $420.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,536.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $352,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 391,908 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in SI-BONE by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

