Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) vs. Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Financial Survey

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Carter’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 7.94% 44.06% 13.14% Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 2 2 1 0 1.80 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carter’s and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carter’s currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter’s and Silo Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.49 billion 0.77 $339.75 million $6.57 10.64 Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Carter’s beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s



Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products with multiple wash treatments and coordinating garments, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, and bodysuits. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid's bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 18,800 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 980 retail stores. The company also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkoshbgosh.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter's, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

