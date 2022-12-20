SKALE Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.73 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $88.51 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,039,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

