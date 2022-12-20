Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.
Sonder Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 1.20. 17,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.71. Sonder has a 1 year low of 0.90 and a 1 year high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Sonder
Sonder Company Profile
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonder (SOND)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.