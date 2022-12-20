Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 1.20. 17,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.71. Sonder has a 1 year low of 0.90 and a 1 year high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

