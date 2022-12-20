Sourceless (STR) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $168.01 million and $404.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00225833 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00699608 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $310.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

