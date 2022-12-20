Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

